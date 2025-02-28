Seventy-five house lots to be allocated at Mabaruma Township – Croal

As part of its commitment to provide equitable access to affordable housing nationwide, the government will allocate approximately 75 house lots in Mabaruma town in Region One by the end of April.

This disclosure was made by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, during his remarks at the flag-raising ceremony for Guyana’s 55th Republic Anni-versary at Mabaruma settlement ground on Saturday, according to a Department of Public Infor-mation (DPI) release.

It also noted that back in October last year, President Irfaan Ali had announced that the government had acquired 17 acres of land for housing development at Mabaruma.