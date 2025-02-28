Trump cuts affecting humanitarian programmes in Guyana

-gov’t may step in to help

The Donald Trump administration’s aid cuts through the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) have had a severe impact on local programmes funded through agencies that that body supported and government is now looking at state intervention.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Todd yesterday told Stabroek News that government is looking at assisting United Nations humanitarian organizations such as the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to carry out current programmes here.

Todd said he has spoken with the head of IOM who explained that there were “budgetary constraints” at the Guyana office, resulting from the cuts to US federal spending. “As a result of the reorganizing, reshuffling, realigning a lot of funding has been cut, including to some of the UN humanitarian organs. It means that here they have less resources available and may have to do some downsizing here,” he said.

“I had a chat with the head [of IOM] and they told about their situation ….we have to see how they can work along with government to prioritize those programmes that they have planned and treat those that are urgent. We will find a way to partner with the UN to fulfill the mandate we set out to achieve,” he added.

This newspaper was told that countrywide, US-funded programmes have been affected and the head of one agency and three staff had been laid off.

IOM says that Guyana became a member state on 5 December 2011, after having Observer status for several years. “Since then, IOM has implemented several projects in various fields, such as: promotion of the involvement of the Diaspora in Guyana´s development, strengthening of the security mechanisms for the enhancement of migration management in Guyana, migration and health promotion, Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR) programmes which coordinate returns and reintegration from Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium and the Netherlands,” IOM states.

It said too that the IOM Mission in Guyana also serves as a Regional Coordination Office for the Caribbean, providing logistical and coordination support to country missions.

Earlier this month the United States Embassy here confirmed that all USAID programmes in Guyana have been paused until the Donald Trump administration completes its review of foreign assistance.

“Consistent with President Trump’s Executive Order on Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid, Secretary Rubio has paused all U.S. foreign assistance funded by or through the State Department and USAID for review. He is initiating a review of all foreign assistance programs to ensure they are efficient and consistent with U.S. foreign policy under the America First agenda,” the Public Affairs Department said in response to questions from the Stabroek News.

“At this moment, in order to do a thorough review, all programs and grants without a waiver approved by the Secretary of State using foreign assistance funding are paused,” it added.

Reuters yesterday reported that US-funded aid efforts to tackle diseases such as malaria, as well as preventing newborn baby deaths and treating severe malnutrition, should resume, according to a memo from the United States government.

Trump moved to freeze international aid while undertaking a 90-day review hours after taking office last month. US Secretary of State Rubio issued a waiver a week later clarifying that “lifesaving” efforts were exempt during this period, but organizations on the ground remained confused over what was included.

The memo sought to clarify what can now restart.

“These lifesaving activities must resume or continue in the next 30 days of the 90-day pause on foreign assistance to prevent imminent mortality among USAID beneficiaries,” the memo stated.

It lists activities tackling tuberculosis, malaria, acute risks of maternal and child mortality, including severe acute malnutrition, and other life-threatening diseases and health conditions.

It also said efforts to combat disease outbreaks, including mpox, avian flu and Ebola, should restart, and global health supply chain activities.

USAID funds a range of programmes here and in the Caribbean, including the Improving Economies for Stronger Communities (IESC), which created the Caribbean Agricultural Productivity Improvement Activity (CAPA). This initiative is aimed at increasing efficiency and reliability in growing and accessing food so that farmers can better nourish families, communities, and nations.