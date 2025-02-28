Two die in Eccles crash after speeding car turns over, lands in trench

A couple perished yesterday after their vehicle struck a concrete rail on the Eccles Dumpsite Access Road, turned over several times and then landed in a trench

Dead are Shane Tyndall, 39, and Shabeca Gordon, 35, of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The police said in a release that they are investigating the incident which occurred at about 8 am on the Haags Bosch main access road (Dump Site road) at Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

The incident involved motorcar #PAJ 375, driven by Tyndall, and Gordon, the owner of the car. They both resided at Lot 609 East Ruimveldt.