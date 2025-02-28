Unlicensed Onderneeming driver fined on three charges

Dwayne Harris, an 18-year-old labourer from Lot 253 Onder-neeming Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast, was earlier this month charged with three traffic offences and fined after pleading guilty.

The police said in a release that he was charged with failing to have an ID mark, being an unlicensed driver and breach of insurance.

He was arrested last week Wednesday on the Onderneeming Sand Pit Access Road, Essequibo Coast. On the 21st of February, the cases were heard at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Tamieka Clarke. Harris pleaded guilty to all of the charges.