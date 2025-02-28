I was wondering whether the Guyana Police Force included within its conference lessons learnt from the Calvin Brutus case

Dear Editor,

Listening to all the talking heads presenting at the Annual Guyana Police Officers’ Conference 2025 was an important event for assessing the force’s progress, challenges, and strategies for improving law enforcement in the country. However, one cannot help but wonder whether the conference included in any of its sessions the serious lessons learned from the case of Assistant Commissioner Calvin Brutus.

As is well known, the Police Service Commission (PSC) tribunal found Mr. Brutus culpable of abuse of power following a hearing into two charges. This case stands as a significant moment in police accountability, raising questions about the ethical standards, oversight mechanisms, and internal disciplinary processes within the Guyana Police Force. Given the gravity of the tribunal’s findings, was his case used as a case study during any of the sessions at the conference?

If the force is truly committed to reform and rebuilding public trust, it would have been prudent to examine how and why such abuses occur, what systemic failures allowed them to persist, and what measures can be implemented to prevent future occurrences. Was there any discussion on how to strengthen internal controls, enhance leadership integrity, and promote a culture of transparency?

The public deserves to know whether the conference addressed these pressing issues or whether it was merely another routine gathering without meaningful self-examination. If law enforcement agencies are to uphold their mandate of serving and protecting citizens, they must be willing to confront uncomfortable truths and commit to tangible reforms. Separately, I do like the idea of tracking police assets with GPS technology!

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard