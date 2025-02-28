Kenesha Vaughn’s tragic demise calls for serious introspection on how we protect our most vulnerable

Dear Editor,

The brutal killing of Kenesha Vaughn is a tragic and deeply troubling incident that demands swift justice. That she suffered twelve gunshot wounds at the hands of her husband, who was legally armed and heavily intoxicated, underscores the urgent need to address domestic violence, responsible firearm ownership, and the broader culture of impunity that often surrounds such crimes. This tragedy is made even more painful as Guyana celebrates its Republic Anniversary, a time meant to honour our nation’s progress, unity, and the rule of law.

At the heart of a republic and this, our anniversary, is the principle of reason; justice guided by fairness, accountability, and the protection of all citizens, especially the most vulnerable. No true republic can thrive while domestic violence continues to claim lives, while legal firearm holders abuse their privilege, and while alcohol fueled aggression leads to irreversible intergenerational loss. Kenesha Vaughn’s murder must serve as a turning point. Her life should not be reduced to another statistic in a system that too often fails victims of gender based violence.

The GPF and judiciary must ensure a thorough investigation and a fair trial, but beyond that, this moment calls for serious national introspection. How many more women must suffer before we take stronger action against domestic abuse? How do we regulate firearm ownership more responsibly? How do we ensure that intoxication is never an excuse for violence? As we mark this Republic Anni-versary, let us reaffirm our commitment to reason, justice, and humanity.

Kenesha Vaughn’s name should not be forgotten; it must, definitely, not hopefully, be a catalyst for change.

Sincerely,

Dr. Vishal Joseph MD MA