Meeting with Finance Minister is to ensure new or renovated buildings are properly valued for rating purposes

Dear Editor,

I write today, to set the record straight regarding the misleading statements made by Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo during his press conference yesterday, Thursday, February 27, 2025, concerning my announcement at the last statutory meeting held on Monday, February 24, 2025. The Vice President appears to have been badly advised about the purpose of my request for an urgent meeting with the Minister of Finance, Hon. Dr. Ashni Singh, to discuss the valuation of properties in the city.

Let me be clear: Although there has not been a revaluation of properties in the city for more than twenty years, the request has nothing to do with the revaluation of properties in Georgetown at this time. The raison d’etre of the request is simply to explore ways to enhance the efficiency of the Valuation Department, which falls within the Minister’s portfolio, so that it can work more closely and swiftly with the George-town City Council. This partnership is crucial to ensuring that newly rebuilt properties, particularly those that have changed our landscape in the City as well as those that have undergone significant renovations are properly valued for rating purposes, allowing them to contribute their fair share of taxes to the city. Many of them house significant tenants in the oil and gas sector for offices, restaurants, warehouses, apartments, lodging houses, hotels and supermarkets.

This is a matter of fairness, as there are many newly constructed or heavily renovated properties in Georgetown that are not paying their correct taxes because they have not been properly valued. This issue is one that directly affects the citizens who are consistently fulfilling their tax obligations- ordinary homeowners and pensioners who are doing their part to ensure the capacity of the Council to provide vital municipal services to local communities.

Unfortunately, it seems the Vice President, perhaps, influenced by misguided advice, playing to the gallery or being theatrical has chosen to stretch the intention and purpose of my request for a meeting in a way that could serve political ends – especially in a year when general and regional elections are expected to be held . Hence his most recent attempt is to create a narrative that is completely divorced from the truth and in fact misled the public.

I strongly repudiate the insinuation that this initiative is anything other than an effort to ensure fairness for all residents of Georgetown. The city has long been plagued by the failure to properly value for rating purposes numerous properties, which has led to a situation where some are not paying their fair share of taxes while others have been burdened with an unfair portion of the tax load. This inequality must stop and the purported avoidance by the honourable Vice President to push such a narrative is incredulous when it’s without merit . The only intention the City Council is committed to is ensuring that all property owners contribute fairly to the city’s growth and development.

It is my hope that the Vice President will reconsider his position and clarify his statements, as they have been detrimental not only to the credibility of the Council but to the people of Georgetown who deserve transparency and fairness in matters of taxation and where the Vice President literally has no business interfering with how we regulate our business.

Sincerely,

Alfred Mentore J.P.

Mayor of the City of

Georgetown