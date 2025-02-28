PhotosSkylift training:By Stabroek News February 28, 2025 With a focus on equipping firefighters with the requisite skills to effectively deliver on the job, the Guyana Fire Service conducted two weeks of intense Bronto Skylift training for twenty-six firefighters. The training was facilitated by Jari Kayhko from the Angloco Company in Finland and was held at the Guyana Fire headquarters from February 10-21, 2025. This Ministry of Home Affairs photo shows one of the training sessions.Comments
