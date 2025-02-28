Barbados holds two-point lead after second round of CG United Women’s Super50 Cup

(SportsMax) Barbados Women have an early two-point lead over the Windward Islands Women after Wednesday’s second round of the 2025 CG United Women’s Super50 Cup in St. Kitts. Victories over Guyana in round one and the Windward Islands in round two have Barbados atop the standings on 15 points. Two points adrift are the Windward Islands who secured a dominant eight-wicket win over the Leewards in round one before losing to Barbados by 56 runs on Wednesday.

Defending champions Jamaica are third with 10 points after a 51-run win over Trinidad & Tobago in round one and an eight-wicket defeat to Guyana in round two.

Trinidad & Tobago are fourth, one point behind Jamaica after rebounding from their round one loss with a four-wicket win over the Leeward Islands in round two.

Guyana, who also have a win and a loss, are fifth with seven points while the Leeward Islands are sixth with two points and have yet to record a win.

Friday’s third round will see Jamaica taking on Barbados at Conaree, the Leewards facing Guyana at Warner Park and Trinidad & Tobago facing the Windwards at St. Paul’s Sports Complex.