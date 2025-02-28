Guyana’s Boxing Team departs for 2025 Caribbean Boxing Championship in St. Lucia

Guyana’s boxing team departed these shores last evening for Castries, St. Lucia, ready to showcase their skill and determination in the 2025 Caribbean Boxing Championship. This edition of the tournament, running until March 3, marks the return of the prestigious regional event after a four-year hiatus.

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has assembled its largest-ever contingent, sending 16 elite and emerging boxers with the goal of reclaiming regional supremacy. Before their departure, the team gathered at the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Gym, where they received words of encouragement from GBA President Steve Ninvalle.

“I want you to go out there and do your best; leave everything in the ring,” Ninvalle urged the fighters. “We want to win, but remember, whatever the judges decide, that’s what we have to accept. But I believe in each of you, and I know you will go out there and make us all proud.”