Milo Schools’ U18 football tournament returns for 11th Edition

The 11th edition of the Milo Schools’ U18 Football Tournament is set to kick off in just over a week, with 24 secondary school teams competing for the coveted title and a grand prize of $300,000.

This year’s tournament will see participation from schools across Regions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, and 10, with teams vying for top honours after an initial playoff stage. The tournament is tentatively scheduled to commence on March 8, promising intense competition.

At the official launch yesterday, Petra Organisation Co-Director Troy Mendonca expressed excitement for the upcoming event and highlighted the tournament’s impact over the years. “For me, it’s a household name within the communities, within the schools. Actually, I dwell within close proximity to schools every day, and ever since this tournament started, it has been a household name.

These boys look forward to this competition, and so we at Petra are very happy to be standing here again today to deliver the 11th version of the tournament,” Mendonca stated.