World Boxing chief hails IOC backing but says the real work starts now

(Reuters) – World Boxing president Boris van der Vorst is delighted that his federation has received the backing of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) but told Reuters yesteday that the real work had just begun.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, boxing was run by the IOC after it stripped the International Boxing Association (IBA) of recognition following its failure to implement reforms on governance and finance.

The IOC granted provisional recognition to World Boxing on Wednesday, stating that the body had met several key criteria to merit provisional recognition.

“On all areas, the memberships, the governance, the finance, the competitions, we needed to perform,” Van der Vorst said.

“We needed to show that we are able to operate as an international federation that can take care of the sport. That required a lot of dedication, even for myself, a lot of sacrifices.

“I’m not complaining, it’s a wonderful journey. It’s great to be part of one of the greatest comeback stories ever in the Olympic movement.

“And it is also kind of a legacy that we want to preserve, to keep the Olympic dream alive for every boxing gym in the world.”

The IOC has not yet included boxing on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics programme, and while their backing is a major step towards the sport’s possible inclusion, World Boxing, launched in 2023 and now with 78 members, still has much to do.

“The decision by the IOC to recognise World Boxing is an important milestone,” Van der Vorst said.

“However, everyone within World Boxing understands that being part of the Olympic movement is a privilege and a responsibility and not a right.

“The real work is starting now and there’s a lot of work to do. Everyone at World Boxing is very highly committed to continue to work together and do everything we can do within our power to deliver a better future for our sport.

“And ensure that boxing remains at the heart of the Olympic movement.”

The Paris Olympics brought controversy to boxing, with the IOC in conflict with the IBA over the participation of two female boxers, Algeria’s Imane Khelif and Taiwanese Lin Yu-ting.

The IBA banned the fighters during the 2023 World Championships following a chromosome test, citing gender ineligibility, but both won gold medals in Paris.

“It’s a complicated matter. And at World Boxing, we put the interests of boxers first, and the safety of athletes is absolutely paramount,” Van der Vorst said.

“We have established a working group of our medical committee, which is in the process of developing a policy on sex, age, and weight.

“And what is, I think, important to stress is that we are going to announce our policy short term before the first competition.”