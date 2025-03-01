Another life lost

Twelve shots. Another woman’s dead. Bullets pierced more than the body but injured the soul. As her life force left her, her weeping spirit must have cradled her bleeding body. Floating to some unknown place, afraid and cold and joining the ghosts of the millions of women; many whose souls may never be at rest because their deaths were by the hands of men they loved. Kenesha Vaughn’s life mattered.

The month of March is dedicated to women, but it is a gloomy start because of the murder of another Guyanese woman. How many times have we written “Rest in Peace” and were outraged by the fruits of our violent culture? Too many times, to not be tired. Too many times, to not stand for women not just when they bleed from the violence or are put to rest, but when they are crying for help.