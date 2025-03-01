CARICOM free movement will include minimum guarantees on education, health care -Communique

The long talked about free movement in CARICOM will encompass minimum guarantees on primary and secondary education and emergency and primary health care.

This is according to the Communique issued yesterday following the meeting of Heads of Government on February 19 to 21. Unusually, the Communique arrived a full week after the close of the summit.

Free movement which had been promised last year is still to be achieved and the laggards have been encouraged to ratify the required protocol by March 31st this year

“With respect to the free movement of people, the Conference agreed that Member States that have not yet done so, should sign and ratify the Protocol on Enhanced Cooperation by 31 March to enable Member States that are willing to move ahead with free movement to do so by 1 June 2025.