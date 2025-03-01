CARICOM Heads gravely concerned over Venezuela’s stated plans to conduct elections in Essequibo

CARICOM Heads of Government at their February 19th to 21st summit have expressed grave concerns over Venezuela’s stated plans to conduct elections in Guyana’s county of Essequibo.

In their Communique issued yesterday, they urged Venezuela not to attempt to carry out elections, or to intrude in any other way, in Guyana’s sovereign territory.

The Heads also condemned an attack on February 17th on Guyana Defence Force soldiers by armed men from Venezuela.

The Heads said that they had received an update on developments concerning the Guyana/ Venezuela controversy.

“They noted with grave concern, both the statements made by the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Chairman of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela on 27 January, 2025, declaring their intention to conduct elections in the Essequibo region of Guyana on 27 April, 2025 for a `Governor’ and `Legislative Council’ of the so-called `Guayana Esequiba State,’ which Venezuela illegally purported to `annex’ last year.