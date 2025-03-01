Financial services sector in dire need of modernization -city chamber

The financial services sector in Guyana is in dire need of modernisation and financial institutions must streamline updated systems that cater to the evolving needs of Guyana’s growing economy.

This rebuke was the focus of a release yesterday by the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) as it advocated for change on behalf of the business community.

The Chamber also express its firm support for the sentiments expressed by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on the current state of the financial sector and the need to “drag it out of the stone ages.”

According to the release, the challenges being experienced by the business community which is heavily reliant on the financial sector, includes delays as a result of the paper-based and bureaucratic systems, as well as challenges in access to finance. These, it stressed, include access to capital as well as access to foreign exchange.