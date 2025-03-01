Fire guts house in New Amsterdam

-woman in fear of abusive husband

A house in New Amster-dam, Berbice, was gutted by fire on Thursday afternoon after a lit kerosene stove was left unattended, leaving two persons homeless, with one fearing for her life.

Divisional Fire Officer, Clive McDonald told Stabroek News last evening that the Guyana Fire Service responded to a report of a fire and upon arrival saw that the house was fully engulfed in flames. Two tenders responded to the fire and the team quickly extinguished the blaze.

The building was occupied by a couple, Debra Timmers and her husband.

The blaze was determined to have originated from a kerosene stove that was left unattended, which ignited nearby combustible materials. McDonald noted that the building, initially used as a shop, had been converted into a residential space before the incident. The structure situated at the back of the building is under construction.