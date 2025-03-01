Gov’t mismanaging the Wales GtE project – PNCR

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) has accused the government of mismanaging the Wales Gas-to-Energy project, warning that Guyana does not need another Skeldon-type disaster where billions are wasted with no returns on investment.

This sentiment was expressed in a PNCR release yesterday which also viewed the announcement of a third delay of the “beleaguered” Gas-to-Energy project “as no great surprise” with a completion date now set for sometime in 2026. It also reminded that the project was fully conceptualised by the APNU+AFC Coalition government, noting “but has since been badly mismanaged”.