Guyana to host Interpol conference next year – Ali

Guyana will be the host of next year’s annual International Criminal police organization (INTERPOl) conference, President Irfaan Ali on Wednesday announced at the annual police officers conference at Eve Leary Georgetown.

“We’re investing in the best technology, the best assets. And then soon, this year we’ll have the annual officer’s conference in Guyana. And next year, this is not by accident, next year we’ll have the Interpol annual conference in Guyana”, Ali stated.

He stated that such a move must have been because of global trust in the system in Guyana.