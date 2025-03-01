Man crushed to death by truck at Bagotstown

The police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at about 11.11 am yesterday on the Bagotstown public road, East Bank Demerara.

The accident involved a motor lorry (#GNN 9248), owned by Toolsie Persaud Limited and driven by Wayne McBean, a 59-year-old resident of Kaneville, EBD, and an identified male pedestrian.

Enquiries disclosed that the lorry was proceeding south along the eastern driving lane of Bagotstown public road when the pedestrian attempted to cross the road from east to west into the path of the lorry and the accident occurred.