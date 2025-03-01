Man remanded over four counts of armed robbery

-accused of seizing three gold chains from one complainant

A 22-year-old man was remanded to prison after appearing before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the George-town Magistrate’s Court on four counts of armed robbery.

Yohance Yarris, an unemployed father of one, was charged with multiple robberies allegedly committed between September 2024 and June 2025.

The first charge alleges that on September 26, 2024, at Shopping Lane, West Ruimveldt, Yarris, while in the company of another, robbed Arian Grannum of three gold chains valued at $1.1 million.

It is also alleged that on February 19, at East Ruimveldt, he robbed Adrian Ally of an iPhone 14 Pro Max valued at $200,000.