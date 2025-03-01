Ministry silent on probe into beating of boy at West Dem Secondary

Over a month has passed since 14-year-old Kelvin Fraser was attacked by a group of 17 boys at the West Demerara Secondary School, and the Ministry of Education has yet to provide an update on the status of the investigation.

The family of the victim, frustrated with the slow pace of the inquiry, is still waiting for action and answers. Despite several attempts to contact the Ministry of Education, including multiple requests for comment from Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, this newspaper has received no response in the past few weeks.

Fraser’s mother, Monique Blair, yesterday expressed her distress over the lack of communication from authorities, stating, “We are still in the dark. It’s been over a month, and we haven’t heard anything significant from the Ministry of Education. It’s very disheartening.” She described her son’s emotional and physical trauma following the January attack, revealing that Kelvin is still fearful and unable to sleep due to the injuries sustained during the assault.