Ministry to take action against delinquent concrete suppliers

The Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) in a release yesterday issued a stern warning to suppliers of concrete to contractors on Government of Guyana projects in response to complaints brought by those contractors.

These issues include: 1) delays in supply – contractors have made advance payments to concrete suppliers and are then subjected to wait for extended periods of time – as much as three weeks – for delivery. 2) Inconsistent quantities – contractors have complained, supplied evidence and the Ministry of Public Works has since verified that quantities ordered and paid for from concrete suppliers have not been supplied. This leaves projects incomplete and when the remainder is supplied, increases the likelihood of defects occurring. 3) Substandard quality – MoPW, through its independent testing mechanisms has discovered that a number of concrete suppliers have supplied concrete that severely falls short of the technical requirements including, but not limited to PSI requirements.