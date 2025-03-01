Taxpayer delinquency hampering city – Mayor

Mayor of Georgetown, Alfred Mentore, along with Deputy Mayor Denise Bobb-Cummings, Coun-cillor Clayton Hinds, and City Finance Chairman, Lelon Saul, held a press conference yesterday to respond to statements made by General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Bharrat Jagdeo, during his weekly press briefing.
Mentore strongly criticised Jagdeo’s remarks, calling them “reckless” and “misleading,” particularly as they pertain to the city’s ongoing efforts to collect outstanding taxes. He emphasised that approximately 45 per cent of taxpayers in George-town have been delinquent in fulfilling their financial obligations to the City Council, a situation that has significantly hampered the municipality’s ability to maintain and improve public services.