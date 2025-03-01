Guyana News

Two bikers die at Dartmouth following fiery collision

Hundreds gathered at the scene
The police yesterday said that two motorcyclists died following a collision at  Dartmouth, on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

This is according to the Traffic Chief, Senior Super-intendent Mahendra Singh. Up to press time the bikers were still to be identified

The car that was involved in the accident

Stabroek News understands that a car was also involved in the collision.

Fire-fighters rushed to the accident scene to put out a fire that erupted. The accident occurred around 6:30 pm and three men were burnt as a result of the fire that erupted.

The deaths followed a series of horrific fatal accidents earlier in the week and amid calls for concerted efforts to be made by the police to halt the carnage on the roads.

