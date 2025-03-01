US issues warning to Venezuela over incursion into Guyana’s waters

The United States today issued a warning to Venezuela over its incursion into Guyana’s waters this morning and threats to the operations of ExxonMobil here.
Its Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs issued the following statement on X (formerly Twitter).
“Venezuelan naval vessels threatening ExxonMobil’s floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit is unacceptable and a clear violation of Guyana’s internationally-recognized maritime territory. Further provocation will result in consequences for the Maduro regime. The United States reaffirms its support for Guyana’s territorial integrity and the 1899 arbitral award”.