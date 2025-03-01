Venezuelan coast guard vessel enters Guyana waters, approaches FPSO

A Venezuelan navy vessel entered Guyana’s waters this morning and approached a Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) oil platform and advised it that it was operating in what it termed as disputed international waters.

President Irfaan Ali made the announcement this morning in a Facebook broadcast while flanked by Prime Minister Mark Phillips and Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier Omar Khan.

This was the most serious incursion by Venezuela in relation to Guyana’s oil extraction which began in 2019 and signals heightened aggression by Caracas.

President Ali described the incident as a “a serious development”. He said that the vessel approached various oil and gas assets including FPSO Prosperity.

The vessel later moved in the direction of other FPSOs.

Ali said that Guyana has already alerted its international partners and they had responded positively. These include the UK, France, the US and the Regional Security System. Contact has also been established with Brazil.

He said the Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton has been advised of the development and that he will be meeting with him later today. Ali added that aerial assets have been deployed.

There are mounting concerns that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is looking for opportunities to create a crisis on Guyana’s western border.

The Organisation of American States today issued a statement condemning the incursion.

The President’s address follows:

My fellow Guyanese I address you today to inform you of a serious development concerning our nation’s maritime territory. This morning, Saturday, 1 March 2025, at approximately 7:00 hours, a Venezuelan patrol ship entered Guyana’s waters.. During this incursion, the Venezuelan vessel approached various assets in our exclusive water including FPSO Prosperity . Based on visible markings, the patrol vessel was identified as ABF Guaiquerí PO-11 (IMO 4695542), a Venezuelan coast guard vessel. Our assets and FPSO Prosperity, are operating lawfully within Guyana’s exclusive economic zone. The patrol vessel transmitted a radio message declaring that the FPSO was operating in what it termed “disputed international waters”, before continuing its course in a south-westerly direction toward other FPSOs.

Let me be unequivocal: Guyana’s maritime boundaries are recognized under international law, and this incursion is a matter of grave concern. However, I assure you that my Government is not acting precipitously. We are addressing this situation with the seriousness and responsibility it requires. We have already summoned the Venezuelan Ambassador; minister of Foreign Affairs would have summoned him to his office, registering our strong protest over this matter. Additionally, I have already advised our Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela to lodge a formal protest with the Venezuelan Government. I am pleased to also communicate to you that we have reached out to all our international partners and all our international partners have responded positively. This include the UK, France, US, RSS, Caricom and we continue to work with other neighbours Brazil at the militarily level and at the level of this state. We are monitoring this situation and I can tell you that the chair of caricom is already actively engaging on this matter with Venezuela and the also interlocutor of the Argyle Agreement, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves [of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, ] and he is also in communication with Caracas .

I have also spoken to the Leader of the Opposition and briefed him on the initial circumstances. Later today as we have greater details, the leader of the opposition and I will be meeting.

Our international partners, as I said, are fully updated . We have established clear lines of communication; the defence board is meeting and will continue to be meeting throughout the course of today . the military leadership would have already met and we have already deployed air assets within our exclusive economic zone and within our exclusive waters, the coast guard are in the process of being deployed.

Later today, we will formally advise the International Court of Justice of this incident. Our lawyers are working with us to ensure the documentation is fully prepared . We will also bring this matter to the immediate attention of the Secretaries-General of the United Nations, the Commonwealth, the Organization of American States, and of course as I said CARICOM. While all of these would have been advised by Guyana verbally ,We ate not in the process of preparing formal documents that will be submitted during the course of the day.

Additionally, we will continue engagement other international partners to ensure that Guyana’s sovereignty and rights under international law are upheld. While greater details will be shared later today. I can assure our international partners stand resolute and ready in support of Guyana and in ensuring that our sovereignty and territorial integrity is respected and honoured

Guyana remains committed to peace and the rule of law. We will continue to pursue diplomatic solutions, but we will not tolerate threats to our territorial integrity. Our security and foreign affairs teams are fully engaged, and we are closely monitoring all developments. I want to assure the people of Guyana that your Government is acting with diligence and resolve. I will provide further updates as more information becomes available. I also want to reiterate that this is a national matter and as I have already did opposition is fully engaged and all of Guyana will have May God bless the people of Guyana and all the peoples of our region. Thank you

A statement by the OAS follows:

Statement from the OAS General Secretariat on Venezuelan Threats to ExxonMobil FPSOs in Guyana’s Waters

The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) unequivocally condemns the recent actions of Venezuelan naval vessels threatening ExxonMobil’s Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) units operating within Guyana’s internationally recognized maritime territory.

Such acts of intimidation constitute a clear violation of international law, undermine regional stability, and threaten the principles of peaceful coexistence between nations.

The OAS reiterates its steadfast support for Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Venezuelan regime must immediately cease all aggressive maneuvers that could escalate tensions in the region.

The General Secretariat urges the Venezuelan regime to adhere to respect ongoing international legal processes, including the adjudication of the territorial dispute before the International Court of Justice. Any attempt to use coercion or force to alter established borders is unacceptable and contrary to the fundamental principles of the OAS Charter and international law in general.

We call on the international community to remain vigilant and to stand in defense of the rule of law and regional security.