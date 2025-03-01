Caricom ministers to meet US officials on Trump’s Cuban labour policy

(Trinidad Guardian) A meeting between US officials and Caricom Foreign Affairs Ministers is being arranged in March to discuss the Trump Administration’s policy to restrict the visas of government officials whose countries employ Cuban medical practitioners.

This visa restriction policy will also apply to the immediate family members of the government officials.

On February 25, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced, “The expansion of an existing Cuba-related visa restriction policy that targets forced labour linked to the Cuban labour export programme.”

Rubio said this applies to Cuban government officials and, “other individuals, including foreign government officials, who are believed to be responsible for, or involved in, the Cuban labour export programme, particularly Cuba’s overseas medical missions.”

The US Secretary of State said that the Cuban government profits from this “abusive and coercive labour practice, which enriches its regime while depriving Cuban citizens of the medical care they desperately need in their home country.”

This country employs several Cuban medical professionals, such as doctors, nurses and physiotherapists.

Guardian Media attempted to get an exact number from the Ministry of Health, however, all attempts to contact Minister Terrence Deyalsingh were unsuccessful. Chief Medical Officer, Dr Roshan Parasram, advised Guardian Media to submit the question through the Health Ministry’s communications department, however, there was no response yesterday.

But Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne said, “The COFCOR (Council for Foreign and Community Relations) had a meeting on this issue this morning (Friday) and has agreed to seek clarification from the State Department on behalf of member states in the region.”

Minister Browne added, “A meeting is being arranged for the second week of March for COFCOR Ministers with US envoy Mauricio Claver-Carone in Washington DC.”

Claver-Carone is the US State Department’s Special Envoy for Latin America.

Attempts were made to get a comment from Cuban Ambassador to T&T, Gustavo Veliz. However, Veliz asked for more time before commenting.

Three weeks ago, Ambassador Veliz assured that the country’s relationship with T&T will continue in the economic, health and education fields despite moves by the new Donald Trump administration to tighten the decades-old sanctions against Cuba.

Speaking specifically on the bilateral relationship as it pertains to the medical field, Veliz said, “In T&T, a Cuban Health Brigade has been providing services for over two decades; Cuban collaborators remained in T&T during the COVID-19 pandemic and in November 2024, the Cuban Ambassador and the Honourable Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh, signed a contract to extend Cuban medical collaboration in T&T for another five years.”