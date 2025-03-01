Strengthen Child Advocacy Centres

Child protection in Guyana continues to be weakened through bureaucratic negligence and misallocation of resources. One might wonder how we have allowed a system intended to safeguard children to remain plagued by strategies that don’t seem to work. Enter stage right, the latest proposal from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MHSSS)—the establishment of a state-run forensic interview unit. While the intentions behind this initiative may seem exciting on the surface, it must be asked: Is this yet another example of misplaced priorities, where much-needed resources are being directed towards a redundant project, instead of reinforcing the model that is already in place?

The Child Advocacy Centres (CACs) have been around since 2013, and their track records speak for themselves. These 16 centres around Guyana were created to ensure that child victims of sexual violence receive the care, support, and justice they deserve. Pulling from the Evaluation of UNICEF-Supported Child Advocacy Centres in Guyana report of 2021, it’s noted that the CAC’s with the backing of UNICEF, the European Union, and local NGOs, have provided a beacon of hope for many vulnerable children in Guyana. By offering a one-stop facility where children can receive medical care, legal assistance, and forensic interviews, the centres have significantly improved access to justice and support.

The government’s new proposal for a forensic interview unit has triggered many questions about the necessity of creating such a body when the CACs already fulfil this very role. These centres, under the careful coordination of trained professionals, have been conducting forensic interviews for years, with remarkable results. They have created safe, child-friendly environments where sensitive interviews can take place, minimizing trauma and improving the accuracy of testimonies. So, why throw money at the creation of a forensic unit when the existing CAC model is already equipped to handle these cases? One can’t help but feel that this push for a new unit is more about the illusion of action than a genuine desire to improve services.

What is perhaps most troubling is the fact that the government, under the leadership of Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, is turning its attention to creating a new unit rather than addressing the glaring weaknesses within the current system. The CACs, while highly effective, face their own set of challenges, namely chronic underfunding and a shortage of staff. It is no secret that the Ministry has struggled to keep up with the demand for child protection services, as evidenced by the severe caseloads of Child Protection Officers (CPOs). As it stands, the ratio of cases to CPOs is staggeringly high—90 to 100 cases per officer as was revealed by the Minister herself during her press conference last month. The solution is not more units and more bureaucracy, but rather an investment in the resources, infrastructure, and personnel that will allow the CACs to do their job more effectively.

In a country like Guyana, where the issues surrounding child abuse are not only urgent but also complex, there is no room for missteps. Yet, when we take a step back and look at the government’s proposed forensic interview unit, it feels like we are heading down the same disastrous path we’ve seen before. Let us not forget the abandoned CAC in Timehri, which remains a white elephant despite its potential. The centre failed due to a lack of proper planning, insufficient resources, and, most importantly, a failure to learn from past mistakes. What guarantees do we have that the forensic interview unit will not suffer the same fate?

The move towards a forensic interview unit also raises the question: What are the real motivations behind this decision? Is it simply an attempt to appear proactive in the face of public demand for better child protection, or is there a deeper agenda at play? The creation of a new unit would undoubtedly require significant financial investment—resources that could instead be funnelled into expanding the capacity of the existing CACs. This could involve increasing the number of centres across the country, hiring more trained staff, and enhancing training programmes to ensure that professionals in the field are always up to date with best practices. But no, instead of reinforcing what works, we are looking to duplicate services, thus further fragmenting an already overburdened system.

It is not just the lack of resources that is of concern; it is the failure to learn from past mistakes and apply those lessons to future decisions. The CAC model has proven successful, with tangible results in increasing access to justice for vulnerable children and providing a holistic approach to their needs. If there is a real desire to improve services for child abuse victims, the answer is not more units but greater investment in existing infrastructure. There is no excuse for not providing adequate staff training, ensuring that the necessary personnel are hired, and allocating sufficient resources to meet the needs of children in every region.