Expect the unexpected from a Trump presidency

Dear Editor,

The 100-day honeymoon still holds, so I am over two months shy from speaking comprehensively about developments in President Donald Trump’s America. Nonetheless, I can navigate the currents by sharing how I think observers should be, what could help them manage the shocks of the New Donald Trump Political Season.

First, like any new season, expect the unexpected. Many were so geared, but the degree of unpredictability has shaken some folks up. The orthodox went out the door, and in rushed the unorthodox. A torrent of it in wave after wave. Remember: not a single bad word from this side of the ring at this time. To be frank, I see some positives in some of the postures and policies unfolding. There will be no further disclosures at this time. The trick, what puts in a better frame of mind, is to put oneself in a position to think like him, then act like him.

The power to make things happen is there. The power to make the Democrats disappear, or not being able, to use a cricketing term, to find their length, has its merits. They are still reeling, shaky from the aftershocks, the uphill terrain of their challenges.

Meanwhile, the White House is on the move. Anything and anyone standing in its way are sure to be moved. So run and take cover. To change mind, and step forward to be become a new partner. People come to their senses eventually. For good or bad; regarding what was thought of as good before. The what is better or worse today. I have read about a new world order in the making. Scratch out and start over fresh again. It is more in order to say that the magnitude of developments represents the trajectory of the New Donald Trump Order. He has done more than stirred the pot; he has shaken up the whole kitchen. Some like it hot, some like it cold. I think that some of what has been done was long overdue. The jury will come out and give its verdict in due course.

Now let me say this: America, Europe, and the wider world at large, come to think of it, were all due for some radical overhaul. Too much complacency had stepped in, too much of the ordinary had taken hold. The humdrum became the drumbeat. How far should radical go (or not venture), wait until after Lent and 100-day holiday, and I would be in a better place to share a thought or two. Whether I agree or not with what is going on does not matter, really has too little bearing. For now, it is the season of Mr. Trump. He is no ordinary mister, and what has passed so far are only the first days of his flurry of exploits.

All things holding fast, there ought to be more on the way. Recall what I put on the table in the first paragraph: expect the unexpected. The portents point in that direction.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall