Dear Editor,

It seems that the “war ‘ in Ukraine may come to an inglorious end for the Ukrainians/Western allies. Putin initially stated that he will not have NATO on his ‘doorstep.’ The EU advocated otherwise while intimidating Russia with strategic military threats for years.

This provocation resulted in the invasion of Ukraine resulting in the massacre and destruction of an entire society and sovereignty.

While the EU didn’t want Ukraine in NATO but NATO in Ukraine, a puppet comedian ,actor “President” put on a mediocre display which failed to convince the world that Ukraine was “winning” the alleged war even though billions in American military and financial backing went…to who…? Enter President Trump and his claim to exact the rare earth mineral resources of Ukraine as “payment” for costs incurred… and Putin is claiming immunity for his invasion.

Does it all seems to point to a victory for Russia and a “win” for the US …a la Trump? Modern warfare today sets a new bar… as a cartoonist myself I see war as a business and business is GOOD…the good guys as well as the bad guys WIN,,, since PEACE has been privatised. Just my three cents…

Sincerely,

Paul Harris