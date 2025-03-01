Barbados remain perfect in Women’s Super50 Cup with 54-run win over Jamaica

(SportsMax) Barbados continued their perfect start to this season’s CG United Women’s Super50 Cup with a 54-run win over Jamaica in round three at the Conaree Sports Club yesterday.

Barbados posted 199-6 from their 50 overs after winning the toss and batting first. Asabi Callender led the way with a 100-ball 54 including seven fours while Kyshona Knight backed up her half century in round two with 48* off 57 balls.

Naijanni Cumberbatch also had a meaningful contribution with 39 off 58 balls.

Off-spinner Vanessa Watts took 2-32 from 10 overs for the defending champions. Jamaica were then dismissed for 145 in 44.3 overs, maintaining Barbados’ perfect record through three rounds.

Captain Rashada Williams top scored with 48 off 86 balls while Stafanie Taylor, returning to the side after missing round two with a slight niggle, made 31 off 57 balls.

Keila Elliott was excellent with her leg-spin, taking 4-27 from her 10 overs while West Indies pacer Shamilia Connell took 3-24 from 8.3 overs in support.

Barbados will look to make it four wins from four when they oppose Trinidad & Tobago on Monday at St. Paul’s Sports Complex while Jamaica will face the winless Leeward Islands at Warner Park.