Berbice retain GCB U15 title with gritty win over Demerara

Berbice successfully defended their title in the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Under-15 Inter-county tournament with a hard-fought three-wicket victory over Demerara in the final round yesterday.
The rain-affected encounter at LBI, East Coast Demerara, saw the home side win the toss and opt to bat in a match reduced to 45 overs per side. Their innings was built on solid contributions from Brandon Henry (34* off 27 balls, 2×4s, 1×6), Lomar Seecharran (31 off 53, 5×4s), and Shahid Ramzan (30 off 60, 2×4s). Khush Seegobin (26) and Makai Dowlin (16) also chipped in as Demerara posted 166-7. Berbice’s bowling unit kept things tight, with Richard Ramdeholl leading the attack with figures of 2-37 from nine overs.