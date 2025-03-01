Guyana women’s dominant performance secures 122-run win over Leeward Islands

Guyana’s women’s cricket team produced a commanding performance to secure a resounding 122-run victory over the Leeward Islands in the third round of the CWI Women’s Super50 competition yesterday.

The match, played at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, saw the Guyanese side bounce back from an early setback to register an emphatic win.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, Guyana managed to post a competitive total of 178 before being bowled out in 43.5 overs. Captain Shemaine Campbell played a pivotal role in guiding her team’s innings, delivering a masterclass in resilience and stroke play. Her unbeaten knock of 77 came off 97 balls and featured five boundaries and a six. Despite wickets falling around her, Campbell held firm and ensured her team had a solid foundation to defend.