Windies U-19 skipper Ramnath grabs 5-13 as T&T hammer Windward Islands in Women’s Super50 Cup

(SportsMax) Trinidad & Tobago Women secured a comfortable nine-wicket win over the Windward Islands Women in round three of the CG United Women’s Super50 Cup at the St. Paul’s Sports Complex in Basseterre yesterday.

The Windwards put up a shameful batting performance, being bowled out for just 70 in 33.3 overs after being put in to bat by Trinidad & Tobago skipper Karishma Ramharack. West Indies Under-19 Women captain, 17-year-old Samara Ramnath led the rout with an excellent spell of 5-13 from eight overs while skipper Ramharack picked up 3-9 from 8.3 overs in support.

Jannillea Glasgow and Carena Noel were the only Windwards batters to get to double-figures with 13 and 12, respectively, against some excellent bowling from the two Trinidadian off-spinners. Trinidad & Tobago then needed just 16.1 overs to reach 71-1 and secure their second win in a row after a loss to Jamaica in the opening round. Djenaba Joseph finished 35* off 43 balls while Shunelle Sawh made 26 off 53. Trinidad & Tobago will take on Barbados at the same venue in round four on Monday while the Windwards will face Guyana at Conaree Sports Club.