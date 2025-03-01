Youth Basketball Guyana Five Challenge Series tips off today

The Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Five Challenge Series is set to ignite the courts of the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall this weekend, starting today and culminating tomorrow, as student-athletes from across the country battle for top honours in the annual competition.

Marking the start of the YBG calendar, the event will feature a Five-a-Side Tournament, a Three-Point Shootout, a Free Throw Shootout, and a Skills Challenge, promising two days of intense action and high-level competition.

In a continued show of support for youth basketball development, the Edward B. Beharry Group of Companies has renewed its sponsorship for the 15th consecutive year. Their longstanding partnership with YBG has been instrumental in providing opportunities for young athletes and fostering grassroots basketball growth in Guyana.