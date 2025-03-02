Black Bush Polder rice farmers protest `low’ paddy prices

-millers cite world market issues

By Khamisi Slowe

Rice farmers in Black Bush Polder (BBP) staged a protest on Tuesday, blocking sections of the main access road at Lesbeholden to demand higher prices for paddy.

The protest escalated with tractors, carts, and other large items used to obstruct traffic, as farmers insisted that millers improve their offer.

Millers have indicated that they will be offering $5,000 per bag of paddy when harvesting begins. However, farmers argue that this is too low and have called on the government to intervene.