Cyclist killed on Soesdyke/Linden Highway

A lorry driver is in custody after he allegedly collided with a 32-year-old pedal cyclist while overtaking him at Hill Foot, Soesdyke/Linden Highway on Friday at about 18.45 hours.

The accident involved a lorry, GAD 5947, driven by Ovid Spencer, a 67-year-old of Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, and a pedal cyclist, Keron DeFreitas, of Lot 2 Ideal Road, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Enquiries revealed that the lorry was proceeding west along Hill Foot Road, whilst the pedal cyclist was proceeding in the same direction some distance in front of the lorry.

As the lorry was in the process of overtaking the pedal cyclist, police say that the left side of the front of the lorry, struck the pedal cyclist causing him to fall. The lorry then tolled over him and his bicycle.

The cyclist was picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A Notice of Intended Prosecution has been served on the driver of the lorry and he is presently in custody assisting with investigations.