No mention of Brutus or financial irregularities at Police officers conference

While it was expected that mention would’ve been made about recent occurrences of financial irregularities in the Guyana Police Force just last year, no such thing was done by either Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken or President Irfaan Ali at the opening of the Annual officer’s conference last week.

Ali did however encourage the conference to address the attitude and culture of the police force, partnership, responsibility, accountability and reliability.

“Not reliability one day and not the other. How these things are going to be part of the culture of the system. Reliability. Acceptability. Acceptability. Within and wherever you serve. Acceptability. How do you build that acceptability? Operability. You can have everything but you’re not operable”.