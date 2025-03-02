Six East Bank Demerara NDCs get mini excavators to boost drainage

Residents of Mocha/Arcadia and other communities along the East Bank of Demerara can expect enhanced drainage capacity in their communities with the handing over of six mini excavators collectively worth some $96 million to six Neighborhood Democratic Councils (NDCs).

A Ministry of Agriculture release informed that on Friday, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, handed over the six mini-excavators to the chairpersons and other officials from the Eccles/Ramsburg, Mocha/Arcadia, Little Diamond/Herstelling, Soesdyke/ T’Huis te /Coverden, and Hauraruni/Yarrowkabra NDCs. He was accompanied by Minister of Local Government, Sonia Parag.

Mustapha told the gathering that President Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, in recognition of the role of the NDCs, had instructed that all NDCs in Guyana be equipped with a mini excavator to assist with clearing and maintaining community drainage channels. He added that this formed part of the government’s efforts to empower NDCs across the country.