Still no word from gov’t on $$ owed by Exxon after IHS audit

There has been a total blackout from government on the status of the US$214.4 million disputed sums of the 2017 IHS Markit cost oil audit, more than two weeks since ExxonMobil declared that it was still in discussions on the sum.

The Sunday Stabroek had asked the Ministry of Natural Resources for an update on the audit and was told that the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) was the body responsible, as it has been authorised by government to carry out that aspect of its mandate.

But calls and several messages to GRA Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia, have been unanswered and to date the tax body has not said what will happen to the US$107.2 million that should be returned to this country.