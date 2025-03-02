Three died in fiery accident at Perth

Three men died in the fiery accident on Friday at Perth, Essequibo Coast which involved two motorbikes and a car.

The accident occurred at about 6.40 pm.

According to police, the accident involved a car, HB 7377, driven by Ezekiel Stanuel, a 69-year-old farmer of Lot 39 Public Road, Dartmouth Village, Essequibo Coast; a motorcycle, CN 6561, ridden by Leon Marks (now deceased), a 62-year-old from Lot 214 Hoppie Street, Dartmouth Village, Essequibo Coast; pillion rider Reion Alphonso (now deceased), a 28-year-old from Lot 660 Charity Extension Scheme, Essequibo Coast; and another motorcycle, ridden by Davenand Bernard (now deceased), an 18-year-old of Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast.