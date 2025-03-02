Vanessa Kissoon resigns from PNCR

-cites personal reasons

People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) long-time member Vanessa Kissoon has resigned from the party, citing personal reasons.

Kissoon, who has been with the PNCR for nearly two decades, confirmed her resignation yesterday to the Sunday Stabroek but declined to elaborate on her decision.

“I did tender my resignation… at this point, I would want to leave it at that. Once I think it’s necessary, I will make a public statement, but at this moment, I would prefer to leave it as it is,” she said.