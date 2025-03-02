Victim recounts hair-raising kidnapping, wild shooting at GGMC Rupununi checkpoint in November

-abductors got away with four heavy NorthFace travel bags

South Rupununi, Guyana – When news broke of the kidnapping and armed robbery that took place at Bush Mouth, Region Nine, last year, it sent shockwaves across the country, leaving many in disbelief. However, the true extent of the trauma was most deeply felt by the victims themselves, who still carry the scars of that terrifying ordeal. The fear of a possible recurrence continues to haunt them, with memories of the attack lingering.

The crimes occurred at Bush Mouth, a Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) checkpoint located less than an hour from the Marudi mining area, and near two Wapichan Indigenous villages—Aishalton and Karaudarnau—in Deep South Rupununi, Region Nine, on November 2, 2024. Among the eight abductees were two Wapichan men, who were kidnapped by a group of men suspected to be Brazilians, as they spoke Portuguese.