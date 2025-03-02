Appropriate response from gov’t to incursion

Dear Editor,

Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity came under one of the most clear and brazen threats thus far from Venezuela. The aggressive posture of the Venezuelan armed military patrol vessel yesterday morning amplifies its country’s disregard for international law.

The multi-facetted rapid response by the Government of Guyana to this incursion into our internationally recognized maritime space is appropriate, strategic and logical.

I am assured, and support unequivocally, the diplomatic and other measures taken by the Minister of Defence and Commander-in-Chief to safeguard our country from all foreign and domestic threats.

Yours faithfully,

Ronald A. Harsawack,

M.P.A