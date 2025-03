Dear Editor,

Guyana has been caught napping in the recent incursion by Venezuela.

This brazen act had to be expected since the revocation of Chevron’s licence. It seems efforts are only now being ramped up.

It will get worse as our western neighbour seeks to exercise control as indicated in an election slated for April.

This does not augur well and seems headed for outcomes not in our best interest.

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed