It is clear that public infrastructure projects must be scaled back

Dear Editor,

With “thousands” of public infrastructure projects underway and poor work coming to light so often, the best solution is to scale back. If the General Secretary of the PPP/C is now resorting to relying on the public to find the problems instead of using qualified inspectors to do so, clearly things are out of control. Lack of inspectors along the different stages of the supply chain has resulted in poor cement, poor work and a humongous waste of money. It is becoming obvious to everyone that the government has taken on more than it can handle, and that the Ministry of Public Infrastructure is in urgent need of restructuring. Taking a strictly financial approach to managing the projects is the result of someone with a finance background relying on his experience and strengths. Unfortunately, this approach is insufficient and someone with an engineering background needs to be more involved to ensure that the contractors have the capabilities to do what they have signed up for.

CRG has mentioned on multiple occasions, the country can only afford to take on the number of projects that our Human Resources allow. We must have the Human Resources with project management skills and an adequate number of civil work inspectors who can handle the number of projects being undertaken. Yes, we have waited a long time to get things fixed and done, but we must not be wasteful in our haste to please our citizens. The Guyanese people will rather have things done properly instead of having things rushed that will quickly fall apart shortly afterwards. It is time for a new management team in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and it is time for a significant reduction in the number of projects in order to ensure that each community are the recipients of work that is properly done, which they can be proud of.

With concern,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana