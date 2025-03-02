Kartel and the rum culture

Dear Editor,

In the week of Guyana’s 55th Republic Anniversary, the deaths and violence on roads, homes also drive discussion. And in the middle of this news that the Government of Guyana has embraced Vbyz Kartel . Kaieteur News reports that Kartel had messages of peace and non-violence for youths, especially male youths “‘Everything doesn’t have to end in violence’ – Vybz Kartel’s message to youths” KN 1 March, 2025. And Guyana Chronicle reports (“‘Str8 Vybz Rum’ hits local markets” GC 1 March, 2025) about ANSA McAl’s addition to Guyana’s rum culture and their promise to push the rum on the local market to keep “to keep the ‘Str8 Vybz’ spirits alive”

So in a week when people enjoying Guyana’s and ANSA McAl’s and Kartel’s rum culture have died or killed and harmed others and themselves , there are no alternative stories about healing from the violence , and the rum culture which endorses the violence.

Maybe in Kartel’s world, rum culture and alcohol and drugs do not contribute to the violence he does not want the youths to engage in. Maybe the Government of Guyana is scared of acknowledging the alcohol problem.. and like ANSA McAl.. is proud of the rum culture which is destroying many lives in Guyana. Maybe in the PPP Government’s view of ‘One’.. they see One as meaning as moving from Shiv Ratri to Ramadan celebrations to rum culture as being ‘inclusive’ instead of understanding that ‘One’ also means accountability, and prevention of harm and violence.

There is still time though maybe the Government and Vybz and ANSA McAl could agree to give Kartel space to not push rum, and to keep working on the message reported in Kaieteur News. The Government of Guyana could decide how they will deal with transforming the rum culture in Guyana which is causing so much harm. The Government’s confusion and ambivalence and lack of assertiveness is a result of the insecurity which comes from this desire to hold on to power in a dysfunctional society. Some of us when we were younger used to laugh when elders and leaders contradicted themselves on their values. We need the values in which we could drop the rum culture and other destructive coping mechanisms which hold us back from being a healthy society. We need the values to create a path of healing and wellness out of the legacies of violence.

Yours sincerely

Vidyaratha Kissoon