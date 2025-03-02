Things are falling into place with the cash grant

Dear Editor,

I collected my first oil dividend on Friday evening, aka cash grant. I feel like Roger Bannister and his 4-minute mile. In at 16:41hrs and out at 16:45hrs. Smooth as a rainy Sunday morning and just as tranquil an experience, with neither a sweat nor a voice raised. The staff was courteous and professional. They looked a bit on the tired side. Ten hours dealing with the public can sap the energy, even in the best of circumstances. I was even treated to an additional bonus. On the way out, I was hailed by a strange gentleman, who recognized me in a flash. The bonus was that he is PPP Councillor, Mr. Don Singh. He was kind enough to pause and share a few pleasant words. Thanks a bunch. Whoever said that all PPP diehards have no training and no standards, well, they will now have to eat carrion. All don’t imitate leaders.

At different times, I have said that when the reports reaching me are good, then it is worth sharing in the public domain. When my own experience is wholesome, the same standard must hold. COVID-19 vaccines, GRA, pension developments, presidential positives. And so on. Lots of people think that I have it in for the PPP Government. If that is the oxygen that enriches their blood, I am not the one to stop that flow, spoil their fun. On the other hand, when the experience is bad, or leaves a lot to be desired, then that also must be inserted into the public consciousness. There have been too many of those in this country, and I have not hesitated in drawing attention to them in the media spaces that I straddle. Sometimes acidly, other times a little more gently. The cash grant process stands as one such area. When President Ali came out with his initial $200K, I welcomed it, all differences aside. When that was changed to $100K, I said why not, as long as Guyanese who need this money more urgently would have something in their hands to tidy them over the holidays. When there were unconscionable delays and disconnects involving President Ali, Vice President Jagdeo, and Cash Grant Minister Singh, they left me with no choice but to rough them up publicly. Verbally, of course. Guyanese, especially the poorer ones, should not be forced to endure the equivalent of walking on a bed of hot nails, without any footwear, because of lack of funds for some dollars. Not in this oil rich plaza. There was too much disorder and distress in too many places, too often, and for too long. I wish it weren’t so. But I have the cash grant positive to share, and it is not just my own 4-minute experience. Neighbours collected theirs in approx. 10 minutes. A couple of media friends picked up theirs in about the same span of time. A family member uplifted that piece of rectangular paper in around 15 minutes. Some fellow worshippers went into their sites and came out in less than a half hour. It was after the first two days of distribution had elapsed. Something is falling into place, and that is a good development. I thank the folks at my site for their efficiency and courtesy. A good experience, all-in-all with a real-life PPP Councilor being the icing in the cake. He could have pretended not to see or recognize. He didn’t. Another good thing; obliged for the stopping and sharing. Last, the hope is that the next cash grant(s) promised by Excellency Ali would be a generally much smoother operation for all.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall