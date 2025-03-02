Sports

Bissoondyal Singh re-elected as Guyana Cricket Board President

Re-elected GCB President Bissoondyal Singh (seated centre) is flanked by First-Vice President Deleep Singh (right) and Dr. Cecil Beharry. Standing from left are Secretary Ronald Williams, Marketing Manager Ravindranauth Saywack, Assistant Secretary Davteerth Anandjit, Trustee Mirenda Cornelius, Assistant Treasurer Vicky Bharosay, Chairman of the Competitions Committee Shaun Massiah, and Treasurer Dr. Brian Sukhai. Missing from the photo are Public Relations Officer Edwin Seeraj and Trustee Zaleena Anderson.
Bissoondyal Singh has been re-elected unopposed as President of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) during the entity’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday at the La Bonne Intention facility.

The four-hour-long meeting reaffirmed Singh’s leadership along with several key executives.

They include First-Vice President Deleep Singh, Second-Vice President Dr. Cecil Beharry, Secretary Ronald Williams, and Assistant Secretary Davteerth Anandjit. Dr. Brian Sukhai retained his position as Treasurer, with Vicky Bharosay serving as Assistant Treasurer.

