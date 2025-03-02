Bissoondyal Singh re-elected as Guyana Cricket Board President

Bissoondyal Singh has been re-elected unopposed as President of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) during the entity’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday at the La Bonne Intention facility.
The four-hour-long meeting reaffirmed Singh’s leadership along with several key executives.
They include First-Vice President Deleep Singh, Second-Vice President Dr. Cecil Beharry, Secretary Ronald Williams, and Assistant Secretary Davteerth Anandjit. Dr. Brian Sukhai retained his position as Treasurer, with Vicky Bharosay serving as Assistant Treasurer.